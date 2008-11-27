BlackBerrys Fail Twice As Often As iPhones In Year One (RIMM)

RIM BlackBerrys fail twice as often as Apple (AAPL)iPhone during the first year of ownership, according to a study from SquareTrade, which sells extended warranties for electronics including some 15,000 iPhones, BlackBerrys and Treos from Palm Inc (PALM).



SquareTrade says 5.6% of iPhones malfunction during year one, 11.9% of BlackBerrys and 16.2% of Treos.

When the iPhones did fail, it usually had to do with their delicate touchscreens, SquareTrade marketing exec told the Triangle Business Journal.

RIM (RIMM) just launched its own touchscreen model, the BlackBerry Storm, but the company’s in danger of blowing its Q3 subscriber numbers because of shipping delays.

