It Looks Like BlackBerry's Entire 2013 Smartphone Lineup Just Leaked

BlackBerry’s 2013 roadmap has reportedly leaked, according to Boy Genius Report.



The leaked photos show two new smartphones: the BlackBerry 9720 and the BlackBerry A10 (previously code-named ‘Aristo’).

The new A10 will sport an improved 5-inch Super AMOLED screen and 2GB of RAM, and will likely be BlackBerry’s powerhouse in the new lineup, with a focus on gaming.

The A10 is expected to launch sometime this fall.

Far less is known about the BlackBerry 9720, which is rooted in the popular 9700 model, but with a radical re-design. It is expected to take the place of the BlackBerry 9320, likely at a lower price point than the A10.

BGR is reporting that this is the entirety of BlackBerry’s 2013 smartphone lineup.

You can take a look at the complete gallery of leaked photos here.

