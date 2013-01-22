BlackBerry's Next Smartphone Is Just As Fast As The iPhone 5

German tech site, Tech Presse got ahold of a pre-production model of Blackberry’s next smartphone the Z10.



Naturally the writers wanted to see just how BlackBerry’s latest and greatest stacked up against Apple’s iPhone 5.

On the software side, Tech Presse was using a beta version of BB 10 and they remarked that the Blackberry was just as fast and at times faster than the iPhone 5.

Physically, you can tell that the iPhone 5 is much thinner but the Z10 has a slightly larger 4.2-inch screen. Other rumoured specs for Z10 include a 1.5GHz dual-core processor, the display has a resolution of 1280 x 768, an LTE data connection, 2GB of RAM, 16GB or 32GB storage, an 8 megapixel rear camera, 2 megapixel front camera, 1800mAh battery, NFC, Bluetooth 4.0, and microSD port.

The Z10 is set to be announced Jan. 30.

The video is in German, but you still get a good look at the Blackberry 10 hardware and software as it compares to the iPhone.

