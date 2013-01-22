Report: The Next BlackBerry Will Cost Less Than $199

Photo: Tinh Te

BGR has a huge feature on BlackBerry 10 with a 100-screenshot tour of RIM’s next operating system. BGR says this version of BlackBerry 10 is the “Gold Master,” or the final version that will appear on new BlackBerry phones when they launch in a few weeks.



The source who provided the images also told BGR the new phone, called the BlackBerry Z10, will cost less than $199 on contract.

That leaves a lot of wiggle room, but it sounds like RIM is willing to sell its new phone on the cheaper side in the hope that people will choose it over other top-tier phones that cost $199 and up.

