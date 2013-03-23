The New BlackBerry Phone Launches Today In The U.S., Are You Buying One?

The BlackBerry Z10.

After nearly a year of delays, the new BlackBerry Z10 has arrived in the U.S. and is on sale today.



AT&T is the first carrier to sell the phone. It costs $199.99 with a two-year contract.

T-Mobile will begin selling the Z10 on March 26 and Verizon will sell it on March 28. Sprint decided to skip the Z10 and will only sell the keyboard-equipped BlackBerry Q10 when it launches in a few months.

The Z10 got pretty good reviews, but the question is now whether or not BlackBerry waited too long to release a phone that’s competitive with the iPhone and top-tier Android phones.

