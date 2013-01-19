The Next BlackBerry Phone Leaks Again, This Time On Verizon

We already know RIM plans to launch its next BlackBerry phone on all four major U.S. carriers. In fact, we showed you a leaked photo of the device running on AT&T and Verizon a few weeks ago.



Notorious gadget leaker @evleaks just tweeted a new photo this morning of the new phone, called the BlackBerry Z10, in a promo page on Verizon’s website. We posted the photo for you below.

RIM is expected to formally announce the Z10 at a big press event on January 30. We’ll be there live.

In the meantime, check out some hands-on photos with the new BlackBerry 10 operating system >