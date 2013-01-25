We Have Yet Another Look At RIM's Next BlackBerry Phone That'll Debut Next Week

Nortorious gadget leaker @evleaks has another one for us.



This time it’s a press image of the upcoming BlackBerry Z10, the first phone that’ll run RIM’s next mobile operating system, BlackBerry 10.

The Z10 has leaked so many times in recent months, it’s all but guaranteed to be the device RIM announces at its big press event on Jan. 30. (We’ll be covering the announcement live, so tune in!)

The only questions that remain now are the release date and pricing.

Check out the leaked photo of the BlackBerry Z10 below.

And don’t miss photos of the near-final version of BlackBerry 10 >