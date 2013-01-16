Watch This Full Demo Of RIM's New Touchscreen-Only BlackBerry

RIM’s next touchscreen BlackBerry phone, the Z10, has leaked several times over the last few months, so the company’s big launch event on January 30 probably won’t be much of a surprise.



The latest leak comes to us from German site Telekom-Presse by way of CrackBerry. It’s a seven-minute hands-on video with the BlackBerry Z10 and gives a nice overview of the new operating system. We’ve embedded the video for you below.

