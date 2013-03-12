You Can Buy The New BlackBerry Phone Tomorrow For $200

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

AT&T announced today that it will sell the new BlackBerry Z10 for $199.99 with a two-year contract beginning March 12.The phone ships March 22.



The Z10 is the first phone to run the new BlackBerry 10 operating system, which has received good reviews.

Unfortunately, the timing isn’t so great for BlackBerry. Samsung will unveil its new flagship phone, the Galaxy S4, at a big event on March 14.

We’re still waiting for release dates and pricing from BlackBerry’s other carrier partners Verizon and T-Mobile. Sprint will not sell the Z10.

AT&T’s pricing seems a bit off. BlackBerry is in desperate need of gaining new smartphone users, but it’s going to be hard to convince people to buy an unproven phone at the same price as the iPhone or Galaxy S III.

