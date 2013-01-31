The New BlackBerry Camera Is Getting Awful Reviews

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

BlackBerry unveiled its new touchscreen smartphone, the Z10, yesterday. And the reviews are already coming in.Gizmodo’s Mario Aguilar performed an initial low-light camera test with the Z10, and based on the results, he says it’s “a complete failure.”



Aguilar tested the Z10 against the iPhone 5, Nokia Lumia 920, and Samsung Galaxy S III in dark settings.

“The Z10 didn’t even hold the dimmest, most-pathetic light to the other cameras in our test,” Aguilar writes. “[…] It is an abject and miserable failure.”

Head on over to Gizmodo to see just how “crummy” the Z10’s camera is.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.