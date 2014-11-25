BlackBerry Will Pay IPhone Owners Up To $550 To Switch

How much are iPhone users worth to BlackBerry? Try $US550 apiece.

If you’re willing to trade in your iPhone 6 o to a Passport on ShopBlackberry.com or Amazon, BlackBerry will give you up to $US400 in trade-in value, plus an extra $US150 “top up” for U.S. residents. Canadian residents get an extra $US200 Canadian. The Phone has to be working, but otherwise it looks like the restrictions are pretty loose.

Older iPhones are worth less on trade-in — the iPhone 4 is the least valuable at $US90. But the top up applies regardless.

The deal kicks off December 1. Details are here.

What do you say, iPhone owners? Is this enough to get you to switch?

