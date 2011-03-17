BlackBerry Users: Download BlackBerry Protect Right Now (Lots Of Useful Features)

BlackBerry has a very useful tool for BlackBerry users, BlackBerry protect. According to BlackBerry’s blog post BlackBerry Protect has the following features:



Assisting in locating your BlackBerry smartphone on a map via GPS and cell-tower triangulation

Locking and setting a device password

Activating a special loud ring to help find your smartphone, even if it’s in silent mode

Displaying a custom message on the home screen so that anyone who finds it knows how to return it

Forcing an instant wireless backup of data even when you don’t have the smartphone with you

And as a last resort, securely wiping all information from your BlackBerry smartphone, including the data from your SD card.

Additionally, the new wireless backup and restore features include:

Automatically, periodically and wirelessly backing up your contacts, calendar appointments, memos, tasks, browser bookmarks, and text messages

Optionally restricting backup to when within Wi-Fi® coverage or disable backup when roaming

Wirelessly restoring backed up data to a new BlackBerry smartphone

I don’t need to write more, but YOU need to download this application.

