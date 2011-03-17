BlackBerry Users: Download BlackBerry Protect Right Now (Lots Of Useful Features)

BlackBerry has a very useful tool for BlackBerry users, BlackBerry protect. According to BlackBerry’s blog post BlackBerry Protect has the following features:
- Assisting in locating your BlackBerry smartphone on a map via GPS and cell-tower triangulation
- Locking and setting a device password
- Activating a special loud ring to help find your smartphone, even if it’s in silent mode
- Displaying a custom message on the home screen so that anyone who finds it knows how to return it
- Forcing an instant wireless backup of data even when you don’t have the smartphone with you
- And as a last resort, securely wiping all information from your BlackBerry smartphone, including the data from your SD card.
Additionally, the new wireless backup and restore features include:
- Automatically, periodically and wirelessly backing up your contacts, calendar appointments, memos, tasks, browser bookmarks, and text messages
- Optionally restricting backup to when within Wi-Fi® coverage or disable backup when roaming
- Wirelessly restoring backed up data to a new BlackBerry smartphone
I don’t need to write more, but YOU need to download this application.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.