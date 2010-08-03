GET EXCITED: The New BlackBerry Torch Is On Its Way

Does RIM finally have a credible answer to the iPhone and Android?



We’ll find out in about an hour when the company reveals its newest BlackBerry at an event in New York. Join us for LIVE coverage (wi-fi willing) beginning at 11 a.m. ET by clicking here.

The device seems to be called the BlackBerry Torch 9800, according to mobile blog BGR, and this might be a sketch of it — it’s at least some new BlackBerry that just got approved by the FCC.

This will be the first BlackBerry capable of running the new BlackBerry 6 operating system, which promises a better browser, better multimedia support, better app potential, etc.

Recall that this is the beginning of a new line of gear from RIM that its co-CEO Jim Balsillie says will be “a quantum leap over anything that’s out there.”

Is it? A developer we’ve talked to — who says he’s seen it –says it’s “nice but nothing revolutionary from a development perspective.”

Hyperbole side, it needs to be really good, or RIM could be in trouble. The company has recently been passed in the U.S. smartphone market by Google Android. And while RIM is still selling a lot of phones, it’s losing mindshare hand over fist to Apple and Google in the high-end/techie audience.

If RIM can’t pick up the pace, it’s at risk of getting stuck at the low-margin, low end of the smartphone industry — not where it wants to be.

Join us here at 11 for more.

