The official photos of BlackBerry’s newest phone just hit AT&T’s site.



We’re not exactly blown away. It looks like most other BlackBerry phones. It has a slide out keyboard and a touch screen display.

Of course, for RIM it’s less about what the outside of the phone looks like, and more about updating the operating system that powers the phone.

