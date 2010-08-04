Watch A RIM Exec Explain Why You Should Buy The New BlackBerry Torch Instead Of An iPhone Or Droid

RIM introduced its new BlackBerry Torch phone today, which includes both a touchscreen and a slide-out keyboard.



After the presentation, I asked RIM’s Andrew Bocking, VP of Handheld Software Product Management, whether RIM thinks its software can compete with Apple and Android. And I asked why he thinks someone would buy the new Torch instead of one of the Apple or Google-powered competitors it’ll be sitting next to in AT&T’s stores. (I also wanted to ask RIM co-CEO Mike Lazaridis, who spoke at the event, but his PR handlers refused my request.)

Bocking doesn’t make any missteps and answers smoothly with the predictable party line: Sure, we’re as good as the other guys. The new BlackBerry 6 software is awesome, etc.

I’m not so sure about that. Yes, RIM will sell many Torches to its existing subscribers, people who love plastic keyboards on their smartphones, and corporate clients. But I have a hard time seeing most consumers picking this device over the iPhone 4 or top Android phones.

Video edited and produced by William Wei. Apologies for the background noise — it was loud at the event.

See Also: Sorry, But The BlackBerry Torch Won’t Save RIM

