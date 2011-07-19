The BlackBerry Torch 2 is coming to AT&T. Our brand new prototype is revealing all kinds of new secrets.



That may not come as a giant surprise seeing as the original is still a Ma Bell exclusive. What is strange, however, is that RIM still has yet to even acknowledge that the Torch 2 (9810) even exists, despite our hands on, and it just clearing FCC tests.

Back in May we were fortunate enough to get some hands on time with a very early Torch 2 prototype. That version was running BlackBerry OS 7.0.0.100 which seemed extremely unstable and was devoid of any carrier branding or software.

Almost two months later we have another Torch 2 prototype, but this one feels very close to production ready, running a never before seen BlackBerry OS 7.0.0.123 with AT&T splashed all over it.

Photo: TechnoBuffalo

In our tests (we’ve had the device for 48 hours) the OS feels extremely stable, and we wouldn’t be surprised if this is the shipping ROM. Tucked into this .123 version of RIM’s 7th OS are all kinds of AT&T goodies, including AT&T AppCenter, AT&T Maps +Nav, , AT&T Code Scanner, and a host of other branded applications.Now that we’ve answered the question of if the Torch 2 is coming to AT&T, let’s turn to the more important question, when is it coming? It seems extremely odd that RIM didn’t even mention this guys existence at BlackBerry World 2011, especially when it was so close to production ready. Our sources do tell us that RIM is finally getting ready to own up to the 9810, and prepare it for a late August release as an AT&T exclusive in North America. Thus far, the phone has proven to be a tremendous upgrade over the original 9800, but more testing is still needed.

Over the next week, stay tuned to TechnoBuffalo as the 9810 spills more secrets.

This article originally appeared at TechnoBuffalo.

