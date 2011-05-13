The 18 Best Tips, Tricks, And Shortcuts For Your BlackBerry

Photo: Starsrblind22 on Photobucket

Typing on a Blackberry keyboard is an experience smartphone users will never forget.We’ve put together the best tips to make the most out of using your Blackberry, and many of them revolve around the keyboard.



Despite the popularity of big touchscreen phones that have said goodbye to keyboards entirely, some tasks are so much quicker with some simple keyboard shortcuts.

With these tips, you’ll be able to stay more organised, get more done, and ignore calls from home without even touching your Blackberry.

Download the free app ColorID to make it easy to see who texted you So your Blackberry buzzes and the LED blinks red to indicate you have a new text message. Wouldn't it be nice to know who it came from without having to even pick up your phone? The free app ColorID lets you program in different colours for your LED to blink when certain people text, email, or call. The free app comes with two customisations, but the full version lets you use more colours and assign to more contacts. Clean up your browser's cache and cookies Deleting browsers caches and cookies will clean up your Blackberry, and maybe even make your web browsing a bit faster. Caches are meant to improve browsing speed, but they can easily get clogged up and require purging once in a while. While you're in your browser, press the 'Menu' button, go to 'Cache Operations' and then clear History, Cookies, Pushed Content, and Cache Here's an easy way to turn your Blackberry's camera flash into a flashlight Open up your camera app and press the Space Bar. That's it! Delete old emails and SMS messages Are you one of those people with 4500 unread messages on your Blackberry? These messages are clogging up your Blackberry's arteries. Delete as many old emails and SMS messages as you can every day or every week, and your phone should run significantly faster (especially if you don't have extra expandable storage). Type letters with accents so you can spell things the right way Typing 'niño' will never send you through the annoying Symbols screen again. Hold down a letter on your Blackberry, then use the scroll ball/track pad to scroll through accents you can put on top of the letter you have held down. On touchscreen devices, just hold down a letter to access accented letters. Forget about adding BBM friends using PIN's. Use QR codes instead. If you want to add someone you're friends with to your BBM buddy list, tap Menu within BBM and navigate to View My Profile. Then, click 'Show' next to PIN Barcode to display your PIN barcode on your screen. Have your friend press Menu in their BBM and click 'Invite Contact,' then go to 'Invite by scanning a PIN barcode.' This will bring up your friend's camera app. Hold up your Blackberry in front of theirs, and it should auto-detect your PIN barcode. You're all set--no need to do it both ways. Go to Options, then Email Settings, then Message Services. Then go to Use Auto Signature and change the field to 'No'. You're all set. From Blackberry Internet Service's website, you can also get rid of your signature by editing the settings for your email accounts. Set up different ringer settings for BBM, text, and email If you're busy, you don't want to be bothered by checking your Blackberry every time an email comes in. In your 'Advanced ' ringer profile settings from your home screen, set up your profile so that when new messages come in, they vibrate a certain amount of times based on what kind of message comes in. For example, set your phone to vibrate once for an email, and twice for a BBM or text. This way, next time your Blackberry buzzes, you'll know you aren't missing something urgent if it only vibrates once. Of course, you can customise this any way you'd like. Switch quickly between vibrate and normal modes From your home screen, hold down the Q button on your keyboard. Your phone will switch from vibrate to normal ringer modes, and vice versa. Need to dial a number like 1-800-CALL-SAM? There's no need to try and figure out what letters correspond to which numbers. Open the phone application and instead of dialling numbers, hold Alt and type letters. Press Send when you're done. Your Blackberry will automatically convert the letters to numbers for you, Instantly call someone you're BBM'ing with, no menus involved If you add someone's PIN to their contact page in your address book, all you need to do is press Send while you're BBM chatting and you'll immediately call them. Programming in your own AutoText shortcuts is super easy It can get tedious to be on the go and have to type your full address into an email. You can create your own 'mypin' type shortcuts for typing elaborate messages. Go to the AutoText page in your Options app and press Menu, then New. In the 'Replace' field, type something like myhomeaddress, then for 'With,' type your full home address. When you save your new AutoText shortcut, head into your Messages app and try typing myhomeaddress and then hitting the space bar. Your whole home address should pop up. Use these shortcuts to send friends cool flag icons DId you know that if you type *US* in Blackberry Messenger, a cool flag will show up? Show your spirit using this list of flag icons you can send in BBM. Tons of countries are included. Hide the icons you never use When you press the Blackberry button, you see a grid of all your applications. Put your cursor over an app, press the Blackberry button again, then 'hide' the icon. Hide as many as you'd like to clean up your applications screen. If you ever want any of those apps back, press the Blackberry button and select 'Show All' Switch to Google for contacts and calendars Google Sync integrates perfectly with Blackberry's, enabling you to always keep your email, contacts, and calendars in sync between your phone and the Google cloud. Why does this matter? It matters because it's a huge hassle to get all your contacts and calendars on your Blackberry if it breaks or is stolen. If you set up Google Sync, all you'll need to do is plug in your Google account, and your Blackberry will pull everything down from the cloud for you. Setting up Gmail with Blackberry is handled through the Blackberry setup wizard, but also is cloud-based and works the same way. This is what cloud computing is all about. colour code different emails to help you stay organised Go to Options, then Security Options, then 'Message Outline colours' to get started. Check your calendar or do other stuff while you're on a phone call Exiting the phone call screen without hanging up is easy. While on a phone call, press ALT and Esc at the same time to bring up the task switcher. Pick an app, and you're out of the call. To go to back to the call, press the send button. This way, you can look at an email for reference, check your calendar if you're trying to schedule an appointment, and more. You can also accomplish this by pressing the Blackberry button during a call and selecting 'Home Screen.' Find contacts super quickly from your home screen If you're looking for John Smith's phone number, all you need to do is type in J and then S from your home screen. There needs to be a space between the letters. Your Blackberry will find all contacts with a first name starting with J and last name starting with S. A nice time-saver. Now that you've checked out our favourite Blackberry tips and tricks.... Here Are 6 Reasons Why You Should Buy A PlayBook Instead Of An iPad >

