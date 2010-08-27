Banker Undergoes "Blackberry Thumb" Surgery Because She Used Her iPhone Too Much

Photo: US Air Force

A mortgage banker just had to have surgery on her thumb because she was using her iPhone too much, according to WTSP. The hospital says her condition is best known as “Blackberry thumb.” However since she was using an iPhone, “iPhone thumb” is obviously more appropriate in her case.



Symptoms of Blackberry thumb include pain, inflammation, numbness and tingling.

The Philly woman might have realised she felt some of the symptoms had she not spent up to 12 hours a day in communication with clients on her iPhone.

The tendons in her thumb became so severely inflamed, they required removal.

Her need for surgery would (almost?) be funny but apparently surgery on the hand is very serious and it’s going to be a long time before she can use her phone again. Recovery time for tendon surgery can be up to two months or longer.

“Most hand tendon injuries take longer to recover than most other operations elsewhere in the body,” according to the American Society for Surgery of the Hand.

