BlackBerry Tablets Delayed For The Most Embarrassing Possible Reason

Research In Motion’s tablet, the BlackBerry PlayBook, has been delayed literally because demand for the Apple’s rival tablet, the iPad 2, is so high.



Apple is buying up all the component parts in China, leaving RIMM waiting a month for touchscreen parts.

At least, that’s the report from DigiTimes:

Sources from touch screen panel makers also pointed out that PlayBook shipments were postponed for about a month from the original schedule due to a delay in software testing as well as shortage of touch panels because Apple already booked up most of the available capacity.

Don’t miss: Here’s What We Want For The iPad 3

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.