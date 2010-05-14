RIM Insiders Frustrated With BlackBerry Tablet

Research In Motion’s BlackBerry tablet will be 8.9″ large, and should be ready by December, Boy Genius Report reports.



Overall, the tablet sounds pretty dull and uninspired. It will not have a cellular connection, says Boy Genius, only working on wi-fi. It will focus on e-books, web browsing and email.

The most revealing detail about the tablet from Boy Genius: “RIM employees have privately voiced their frustration to us regarding this initiative.”

It’s not a promising sign for RIM if its own employees are thinking the BlackBerry tablet will be DOA.

