UPDATED: RIM's (RIMM) BlackBerry System Dies, Millions Without Email

Research In Motion’s (RIMM) BlackBerry mobile email system is down nationwide, according to our Sprint rep and confirmed by Boy Genius Report, which says the outage started around 10 a.m. for some T-Mobile and AT&T subscribers. A commenter says his Verizon Wireless BlackBerry service is also down.



The problem appears to be isolated to subscribers using RIM’s hosted “BlackBerry Internet Service,” versus BlackBerry enterprise servers that sit in a company’s datacenter. Translation: if you work for a company large enough to have an IT department — and they set up your BlackBerry email for you — your service probably works. If you’re on your own, you’re probably screwed. RIM has 9 million subscribers.

Update: At 3:50 p.m. ET, RIM sent us the following message alleging that service has been restored. Several people we contacted, however, are still without working BlackBerry service.

Some customers using BlackBerry Internet Service experienced a delay this afternoon in sending or receiving email. The issue has since been resolved and no messages were lost. RIM continues to investigate the matter. Service for BlackBerry Enterprise Server customers was not impacted. RIM apologizes to customers for any inconvenience.

