BlackBerry Finds Early Success With Mobile Messaging App

Mobile analytics provider Mobidia has released some usage data on the mobile messaging industry, paying particular attention to the uptake of BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) in its first two weeks as a standalone app available on Android.

Mobidia’s data shows that BBM captured 6% of the Android smartphone population in Mobidia’s global network, which is a very respectable showing during the debut week for a new app. Users also spent an average of 79 minutes using BBM during its first week. This early success may be attributed to the fact that former BlackBerry users are still attached to the brand.

However, the uptake of BBM still pales in comparison to the numbers for a number of other standalone mobile messaging apps on Android. Currently, BBM ranks 9th in terms of mobile user penetration, well behind established apps like WhatsApp, Kakao Talk, and Facebook Messenger.

Clearly, the mobile messaging ecosystem is heavily fragmented at this point, and BBM enters a market that is highly competitive. On top of that, BBM will be facing stiff competition from alternative messaging services that are gaining in popularity, like Snapchat and Wickr, platforms for the sharing of ephemeral messages and photos.Read >

In other news…

Forbes has an extended feature on why ephemeral messaging services are here to stay. Snapchat recently turned down a $US3 billion acquisition bid from Facebook, in one of the biggest indicators that the ceiling on messaging apps’ potential is yet to be determined. (Forbes)

In that vein, Instagram’s next move may be incorporating a messaging service into its app. (GigaOm)

Apple has acquired PrimeSense, an Israel-based company that makes 3D sensors, which allow gadgets and software to operate according to people’s movements and gestures. Sources say the pricetag was $US360 million.(All Things D)

Mobile is playing a role in the slow death of TV. (Business Insider)

TechCrunch columnist Semil Shah takes a deeper look at the early success of mobile gaming app QuizUp, claiming that the entire mobile app ecosystem may be able to learn a few lessons on how to debut a new app project successfully. (TechCrunch)

Head of design at Apple, Jony Ive, spoke to Charlie Rose recently about what he learned from Steve Jobs about how to make a truly great product. (Business Insider)

Boxed is a new mobile commerce app that is attempting to become the Amazon for bulk shopping. (Quartz)

Some news from car-friendly apps, which shows how they are becoming platforms of their own: car service app Uber is teaming up with auto manufacturers to offer discounts on new cars, and traffic app Waze is recruiting celebrities to offer driving directions. (WSJ and VentureBeat)

A few developer panelists at the recent TabletBiz conference spoke about what it takes to build and sell an app. (Mashable)

