BlackBerry Storm's Price Slashed To Compete With $99 iPhone

Verizon Wireless (VZ) will drop the BlackBerry Storm’s price 50% to $99, Information Week reports.

Why? Because the Storm’s biggest rival, Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone 3G, is now also $99 after subsidy.

And because the Storm has effectively been priced near $99 for several months, based on a buy one BlackBerry, get one free promotion that Verizon was running for weeks.

No word on how the cut will be shared between Verizon and Research in Motion, but both companies have good reason to keep the Storm moving:

For Verizon, because it’s the closest it can get to the iPhone, and because Storm subscribers are required to spend $30/month more than average subs on a data plan. (Most Storm buyers are new to the BlackBerry platform.)

And for RIM, to tide people over while the company works on the Storm 2, which will likely launch this fall.

In the first quarter of 2009, the Storm was the third best-selling smartphone in the U.S., according to research firm NPD Group, following the BlackBerry Curve and the iPhone.

