Next BlackBerry Storm Should Be Less Crappy

Good news: Verizon Wireless has reportedly approved a second BlackBerry Storm from RIM (RIMM) that includes wi-fi, a feature the companies purposely left out of the first edition.



That probably hasn’t limited the Storm’s sales. But it’s definitely limited the device’s utility, and makes Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone look that much better next to the Storm.

(iPhone owners certainly use their wi-fi: In November, more than 40% of iPhone ad requests came over a wi-fi signal, according to mobile ad network AdMob.)

No word on whether RIM will stick with its lousy “click screen” on the next Storm — reportedly due out this fall — or if it will opt for a more traditional touchscreen.

