BlackBerry Storm Ship Date Moved Up A Week (RIMM)

Looks like Verizon’s BlackBerry Storm shortage could be temporary. The carrier now says it’ll ship new touchscreen Storm orders “by 12/8,” a week better than the “by 12/15” it promised yesterday.



This is good news for BlackBerry maker Research In Motion (RIMM) and its partner Verizon (VZ), as it suggests they might not have a long-term problem filling Storm orders. Both companies are counting on the Storm this Christmas to fend off Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone, exclusive to Verizon’s arch rival AT&T (T).

But RIM is still at risk of blowing its Q3 subscriber growth number. RIM’s third quarter ends Nov. 29, so BlackBerry subscribers who activate their Storms after that date will fall into Q4 subscriber additions. Long term, that’s fine — Christmas sales will be most important. But it could mean that RIM will be less likely to meet or beat expectations when it reports Q3 results in mid-December.

