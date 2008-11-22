BlackBerry Storm Lines Boost RIM Shares (RIMM)

A good sign your gadget will sell at least a few copies: Scores of people are lined up in the cold to buy one.



So while people wait for their chance to buy the new touchscreen BlackBerry Storm, Research In Motion (RIMM) shares are far outpacing the overall market: They’re up 6% right now, according to Yahoo, nearing $44.

The Storm probably won’t beat the iPhone this Christmas, but it will at least help RIM and Verizon (VZ) compete much better with Apple (AAPL) and AT&T (T).

See Also:

BlackBerry Fans Line Up For Storm

RIM’s BlackBerry Storm Is No iPhone, But Should Sell Well

Live CNBC On BlackBerry Bold: Mobile TV That Makes Sense

CNBC’s Erin Burnett Gushes On BlackBerry Bold, Disses iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.