BlackBerry Fans Line Up For Storm (RIMM)

Not as crazy as iPhone day, but RIM’s (RIMM) new shiny, touchscreen BlackBerry Storm has drawn a line outside many Verizon Wireless stores this morning. We reviewed the gadget yesterday: It’s not as polished or elegant as Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone, but it’s a solid rival, and should sell well.



See Also:

RIM’s BlackBerry Storm Is No iPhone, But Should Sell Well

Live CNBC On BlackBerry Bold: Mobile TV That Makes Sense

CNBC’s Erin Burnett Gushes On BlackBerry Bold, Disses iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.