BlackBerry Fans Line Up For Storm (RIMM)

Not as crazy as iPhone day, but RIM’s (RIMM) new shiny, touchscreen BlackBerry Storm has drawn a line outside many Verizon Wireless stores this morning. We reviewed the gadget yesterday: It’s not as polished or elegant as Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone, but it’s a solid rival, and should sell well.
