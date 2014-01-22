BlackBerry Was On Fire Today

BlackBerry stock closed up over 9% today following news that the U.S. Department of Defence will support 80,000 BlackBerry phones.

Since BlackBerry has largely failed to resonate with normal consumers, the company has decided to focus on providing devices and services to governments and enterprises. Additionally, the company’s new CEO, John S. Chen, is making a push in emerging markets like Indonesia where the BlackBerry brand is still very popular.

BlackBerry has also gone on the defensive against Samsung, which is also trying to make bigger moves in the enterprise this year. In a new company blog post, BlackBerry points out a potential security flaw that researchers found in Samsung’s Knox enterprise software for mobile devices.

