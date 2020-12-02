BlackBerry spikes record 65% after finalising deal with Amazon for automotive data software

Brendan McDermid/Reuters John Chen, CEO of BlackBerry, gives an interview following the opening of his company’s stock at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 16, 2017.

BlackBerry surged as much as 65% on Tuesday after the company inked a multi-year deal with Amazon to develop and market its “Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform.”

The cloud software, called IVY, allows automakers to read vehicle sensor data and improve systems and performance, according to a press release.

The stock’s leap is its biggest one-day gain on record and placed shares at their highest level since April 2019.

BlackBerry rocketed as much as 61% higher on Tuesday after inking a multi-year deal with Amazon to develop and market BlackBerry’s “Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform”.

The platform, named IVY, includes cloud-connected software that allows automakers to read vehicle sensor data and “create actionable insights from that data” to improve vehicle performance, according to a press release. Improvements can include services that enhance driver and passenger experiences, the companies added.

The stock’s rally is the largest single-day gain for BlackBerry shares on record and brings prices to their highest level since April 2019.



Amazon gained as much as 1.3% on the news.

IVY will build on BlackBerry’s QNX, a software bundle it currently uses in cars. Integration with Amazon Web Services allows data management and configuration across different vehicles to take place in the cloud, according to the release. For example, IVY could collect data from a driver encountering dangerous conditions and provide automakers with information on how certain safety features were used.

Drivers of electric vehicles could reserve charging stations during a trip and adjust charging time to best fit the driver’s travel plans, the companies added.



Amazon Web Services already counts Volkswagen and Toyota as major customers for its cloud-computing technology. BlackBerry’s automotive software is used in 175 million cars.

BlackBerry traded at $US9.24 per share as of 12:25 p.m. ET Tuesday, up roughly 44% year-to-date.



