BlackBerry Smartphone Shipments Miss The Mark

BlackBerry shipped 6.8 million handsets in their most recent quarter, which ended in May. That’s down from 8 million a year ago.



Sales of the new BlackBerry 10 models were only 2.7 million units, far below an expected 3.5 million units.

The Canadian company is leaning on its new BlackBerry 10 smartphone platform to simultaneously retain the loyalty of existing users and attempt to lure back former users, but consumer demand appears underwhelming.

We recently discussed results from a Bloomberg analyst survey that put BlackBerry’s smartphone shipment expectations at a strong 7.7 million for the quarter. The fact that BlackBerry did not rise to these expectations further dampens the outlook for the onetime stalwart.

Interestingly, BlackBerry also launched device management services for Android and iOS handsets, targeting corporate and government clients that want to maintain control over the devices employees use for work. This makes sense: BlackBerry owes much of its success among enterprises and government agencies to its reputation for strong security.

The move toward device management and enterprise solutions could indicate a shift towards high-margin management services, and away from smartphones. Meanwhile, there are no indications that BlackBerry’s smartphone platform market share numbers will improve.

