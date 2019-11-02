Search

How BlackBerry went from controlling the smartphone market to a phone of the past

Alexandra Appolonia,Katie Nixdorf,Robert Leslie
  • At one time, BlackBerry controlled 43% of the smartphone market in the US and 20% globally.
  • Despite being one of the first smartphones, it failed to innovate and became complacent in how the smartphone market was changing.
  •  In January 2022, BlackBerrystopped supporting its operating system on older models, essentially making the once iconic phones obsolete.

BlackBerry was once a leader in the smartphone market. Now, the company has abandoned its operating system, essentially making the once iconic phones obsolete. So what happened?

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is an updated version of a video that was originally created in 2019.

About the Author
Alexandra Appolonia,Katie Nixdorf,Robert Leslie