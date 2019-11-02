How BlackBerry went from controlling the smartphone market to a phone of the past

At one time, BlackBerry controlled 43% of the smartphone market in the US and 20% globally.

Despite being one of the first smartphones, it failed to innovate and became complacent in how the smartphone market was changing.

In January 2022, BlackBerrystopped supporting its operating system on older models, essentially making the once iconic phones obsolete.

