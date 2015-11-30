BlackBerry is leaving Pakistan for 'security reasons'

BlackBerry has pulled out of Pakistan, a country with a population of 180 million, citing “security reasons,” according to a blog post.

The company objected to the Pakistani government’s requests for a “back door” into its internet services, which included email and BlackBerry Messenger (BBM).

“We do not support ‘back doors’ granting open access to our customers’ information and have never done this anywhere in the world,” said COO Marty Beard.

“Pakistan’s demand was not a question of public safety; we are more than happy to assist law enforcement agencies in investigations of criminal activity. Rather, Pakistan was essentially demanding unfettered access to all of our … customers’ information,” Beard continues.

BlackBerry has a long history of security in its phones, supplying phones used by the US President, among other world leaders. Pakistan’s demands were evidently too much for the company to take. “The privacy of our customers is paramount to BlackBerry, and we will not compromise that principle,” said Beard.

