BlackBerry Shipments Fell 76% Year-Over-Year In The Second Quarter

BlackBerry shipments sank to 1.6 million units in the second quarter of this year, according to the company’s earnings report for the second quarter (also known as the fiscal first quarter), which ended May 31.

BI Intelligence has prepared the shipments chart below. Looking at the quarterly trend, this past quarter shows a 76% decline compared to the 6.8 million units BlackBerry shipped globally in the same period a year ago. Shipments have now declined for eight consecutive quarters on a year-over-year basis.

Sequentially, shipments in the second quarter actually ticked up 23% compared to the first quarter of 2014, when shipments hit a previous record low of 1.8 million units.

For the first time since the latest operating system, BlackBerry 10, was released, a majority of BlackBerry devices sold to end users are running the platform. The remainder of the devices run the legacy BlackBerry 7.

Still, BlackBerry’s total revenue for the quarter fell to $US966 billion, about a 1% decrease from $US976 million the previous quarter. That’s also about a 70% drop year-over-year. Only 39% of BlackBerry’s revenue was attributed to hardware, compared to 71% a year ago.

BI Intelligence closely tracks the mobile industry, providing in-depth analysis, reporting, and downloadable charts on the most important trends. To obtain full access to our coverage, sign up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.