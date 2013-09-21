BlackBerry Shares Halted

UPDATE: BlackBerry says it will fire 4,500 employees. Details here.

EARLIER: BlackBerry shares have been halted. The company is expected to announce some news soon.

There’s been a lot of talk lately that BlackBerry is trying to sell itself or go private. Some have reported that BlackBerry may carve itself into parts and sell off the individual pieces.

We’ll find out what’s going on soon.

Stay tuned.

