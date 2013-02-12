Home Depot Ditches BlackBerry For iPhones

Photo: AP

BlackBerry shares are down today following news on Friday that Home Depot is dropping its phones in favour of Apple’s iPhone.BlackBerry shares were down about 6 per cent at one point, trading as low as $15.29 today, though they seem be rebounding a bit now.



Home Depot started replacing some 10,000 BlackBerry smartphones used by store managers and corporate employees with iPhones, Apple Insider reported.

Earlier this year, BlackBerry’s stock rose 39 per cent following optimism of the company’s new BlackBerry 10 operating system. But despite mostly positive reviews for its new flagship phone, BlackBerry stock fell after it introduced the new operating system and two new smartphones.

