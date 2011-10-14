BlackBerry Service Restored After RIM's Most Massive Outage In History

Photo: AP

On a conference call today, RIM Co-CEO Mike Lazaridis announced that full BlackBerry service has been restored worldwide.Along with RIM’s other Co-CEO Jim Balsillie, the company reiterated the cause of the problem, a switch outage that created a massive backlog of BBMs and e-mails.



RIM says this was the most massive outage in the company’s history.

Service resumed early this morning, and BlackBerry users should notice their messages going through now.

If not, RIM suggests restarting your BlackBerry device by removing and then reinserting the battery.

Now that the service is back up, RIM says it will look into compensating customers for the outage. It is also speaking with its hardware vendors to determine what went wrong.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.