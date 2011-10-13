RIM Says It's Noticed "Significant Improvements" In The BlackBerry Service Outage

Photo: BBC

RIM has reported “significant improvements” to the service outages that have plagued BlackBerry users around the world this week, according to the Wall Street Journal.A statement on RIM’s website indicated that the company is “seeing increased traffic throughput on most services, although there are still some delays and services levels may still vary amongst customers.”



RIM had mistakenly given the all-clear on Tuesday while plenty of users were still unable to use their devices. Let’s hope it’s different this time.

