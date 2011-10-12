Blackberry Service Down Across Europe...AGAIN!

Photo: RIM

Blackberry service is down once again across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.News 24 reports that, as was the case yesterday, millions of users are without Internet, email or BBM on their mobile devices.



Less than 24 hours ago, Blackberry owners suffered a similar problem following a fault at a UK datacenter.

The UK branch of T-Mobile tweeted this morning that the fault had nothing to do with the network carriers and was the responsibility of Blackberry.

