Blackberry Is Going Nuclear On A Report That Samsung Is In Talks To Buy It

Jay Yarow
A man is silhouetted against a video screen with the Blackberry logo as he pose with a Blackberry Q10 in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, September 21, 2013.REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Blackberry stock is up over 29% after Reuters reported Samsung was talking about buying the company for $US7.5 billion.

Samsung is reportedly interested in Blackberry’s patent portfolio.

According to Reuters, Samsung proposed paying $US13.35-$US15.19 per share. Blackberry was at $US9.66 before the news hit.

Executives from Samsung and Blackberry met last week to discuss a deal, says Reuters.

It’s unclear how serious, if at all, the talks are.

