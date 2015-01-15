Blackberry Is Going Nuclear On A Report That Samsung Is In Talks To Buy It

Blackberry stock is up over 29% after Reuters reported Samsung was talking about buying the company for $US7.5 billion.

Samsung is reportedly interested in Blackberry’s patent portfolio.

According to Reuters, Samsung proposed paying $US13.35-$US15.19 per share. Blackberry was at $US9.66 before the news hit.

Executives from Samsung and Blackberry met last week to discuss a deal, says Reuters.

It’s unclear how serious, if at all, the talks are.

