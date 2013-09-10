BlackBerry Reportedly Cuts Half Of Its Sales Staff

More bad news from BlackBerry.
It cut more than half of its sales staff, according to a report from Nick Waddell at Canadian tech site Cantech.
Waddell’s source tells him that consumer sales is pretty much “gone” and “enterprise is gutted.”
BlackBerry is in a state of turmoil right now. The company is up for sale, and is likely to be taken private in the next few months.
