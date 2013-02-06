The New BlackBerry Phone With A Keyboard Won't Launch Until May Or June In The US

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

BlackBerry’s new keyboard-equipped phone, the BlackBerry Q10, likely won’t launch until late May or early June in the U.S., according to CEO Thorsten Heins. In an interview with the Associated Press, Heins said the Q10 wouldn’t launch until eight to 10 weeks after the touchscreen-only Z10 phone. The Z10 is supposed to launch in mid-March.



Specific release dates and pricing will vary by carrier. Each carrier is currently testing the new BlackBerry 10 software on the phones and will have to approve the operating system (that is, load it up with a bunch of apps you probably don’t want) before it can start selling.

