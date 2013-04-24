VIDEO REVIEW: The BlackBerry Q10

BlackBerry is in the midst of an effort to rebrand itself as a modern phone maker to compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung.



Earlier this year, BlackBerry released the Z10, a touchscreen-only smartphone similar in design to the iPhone and Galaxy S III.

BlackBerry’s newest phone, though, features something most smartphones today don’t have –– a physical keyboard.

It’s called the BlackBerry Q10 and it’s a throwback to the days when keyboard-centric BlackBerry phones reigned supreme. You can read the full written review of the Q10 here, and take a look at the video walkthrough below:

Produced by William Wei

