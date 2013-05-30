The New Keyboard-Equipped BlackBerry Launches June 5 On T-Mobile

The BlackBerry Q10.

BlackBerry’s new keyboard-equipped phone, the Q10, will launch on T-Mobile June 5 for $100 down plus $20 per month for 24 months.



This is BlackBerry’s first phone with a physical keyboard that runs the company’s new mobile operating system BlackBerry 10. BlackBerry 10 originally debuted on the Z10, a touchscreen-only phone.

The Q10 is a great phone, but you should only buy it if you think a physical keyboard is the most important feature.

