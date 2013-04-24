Photos Of The Newest BlackBerry With A Keyboard, The Q10

The BlackBerry Q10 is the newest phone from BlackBerry running the company’s new operating system, BlackBerry 10.
It’s also the company’s newest keyboard-equipped phone, a relic of the good old BlackBerry days. You can read our full review of the BlackBerry Q10 here, and check out its coolest features in the gallery below.
The Q10 has a 3.1-inch touchscreen, which is smaller than most smartphones. But that's because it needs extra room for the physical keyboard.
The entire phone is incredibly solid. It has a special coating on the edges that keeps it resistant to scratches.
The keyboard allows for some extra goodies in the BlackBerry 10 software. You can simply start typing from the home screen to search your device. You can also issue commands to tweet or post to Facebook. Here's what it looks like when you tweet.
BlackBerry 10 has excellent multitasking, meaning it's really easy to switch between your open apps. Here's what the app selection screen looks like.
It also has a handy notifications centre called BlackBerry Hub that stores incoming Facebook messages, tweets, calendar appointments, emails, etc.
The biggest drawback to BlackBerry 10 is the app selection. You won't find popular apps like Instagram, Spotify, Netflix, and many, many others. If you really care about apps and games, then you won't like the Q10.
