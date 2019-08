Blackberry’s first Android phone has one feature many have been wanting from their smartphones — a physical keyboard. The Blackberry Priv also has an 18-megapixel camera and 3 gigs of RAM — putting it on par with other popular smartphones.

Produced by Matthew Stuart

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.