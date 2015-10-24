BlackBerry is selling a $700 Android phone with a keyboard

Any Android user longing for a slide-out keyboard, like they might have had in the Motorola Droids of yore, your prayers have been answered.

The BlackBerry Priv is the company’s first Android phone, and it has a slide-out keyboard. And if you’re a fan of expandable micro-SD storage, you’re in also luck. The Priv has a micro-SD port.

The new phone has a 5.4-inch screen, an 18-megapixel camera, and some decent internal specs. It looks like it has a large battery, but nothing definitive can be said about its performance until we take it on a test drive.

It looks pretty swanky with the curved glass edges. But the display itself doesn’t curve around the edges, like on the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge.

Of course, the Priv comes with BlackBerry’s proprietary suite of software, including enhanced security of your sensitive information. There’s also BlackBerry’s Hub where you can consolidate any incoming communication into one place, including text messages, emails, and social media alerts.

At $US700, it’s priced like Samsung’s Galaxy Note 5 or the iPhone 6S, which is starting to look very expensive amidst the “sub-premium” smartphone category. Phones like Google’s new Nexus phones, Motorola’s Moto X (2015), OnePlus Two, and HTC’s new One A9 have a much lower asking price, but they don similar, if not superior, specs.

