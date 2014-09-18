The New BlackBerry Porsche Is The Company's Latest Attempt At A Luxury Smartphone

People may be buzzing about the iPhone 6, but BlackBerry is trying to reclaim the spotlight with yet another Porsche smartphone.

Meet the BlackBerry Porsche Design P’9983, a smartphone that may look impressive, but is essentially a recycled BlackBerry Q10, a phone that debuted two years ago.

BlackBerry has seemingly bought into the idea that style trumps substance. The P’9983 is crafted with the same internal hardware as the Q10, though BlackBerry expanded the storage to 64GB and added a 3.1-inch display.

To create a luxury look, BlackBerry is adding a “glass-like” QWERTY keyboard with an intriguing 3D effect.

The cherry on top is that BlackBerry will give all P’9983 owners their own PIN ID group, 2AAXXXXX, which supposedly “sets you apart and makes you instantly recognisable among other Porsche Design users.”

There’s no word yet on pricing or availability, but past Porsche Design phones from BlackBerry have cost around $US2,000, so you might want to start saving now, or not.

