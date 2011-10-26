Another RIM Screwup: The PlayBook Won't Get E-Mail And BBM Until 2012 [rumour]

Photo: YouTube

BlackBerry’s big update for the PlayBook, which will allow access to native e-mail, BBM, and potentially thousands of new Android apps, has been delayed until 2012, according to BGR.A few weeks ago, RIM said the PlayBook 2.0 update will be available in October. But BGR’s source says it could be as late as February 2012 until the new version finally pushes out.



If true, that means it will have taken RIM 10 months to finally get native e-mail and BBM on its tablet. Originally, those features were supposed to come this summer.

There’s less than a week left in October, so it’s still possible version 2.0 is coming soon. We’ve reached out to RIM for comment and will update as soon as we hear back.

