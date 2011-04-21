Take A Peek At The BlackBerry PlayBook's Guts In This Step-By-Step Teardown

Photo: iFixit

Within hours of the PlayBook’s launch yesterday, iFixit went to work on a teardown of the tablet.The guts didn’t reveal much we didn’t already know about the tablet, but it did finally confirm that there is in fact a gyroscope hidden in there. The battery is also a bit smaller than the iPad 2 and Xoom’s, but should have similar life as its competitors.



Click the link below for a walklthrough of iFixit’s breakdown and check out what’s inside the PlayBook.

