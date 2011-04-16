How To Take Screenshots With The BlackBerry PlayBook

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

One nice feature on RIM’s BlackBerry PlayBook is the ability to take screenshots of what you’re looking at on the tablet.To take a screenshot on the PlayBook, just press both volume buttons on the top of the device at the same time. It will snap a screenshot and put it in your Pictures folder.



The problem seems to be getting the screenshot off your PlayBook.* Since there’s no way to email the picture to yourself — because there’s no email app on the PlayBook — we had to go through a lot of trouble setting up the PlayBook as a network interface on our Mac before we could find the Pictures folder. Perhaps we’re doing something wrong.

*UPDATE: We were able to use the Gmail app (and our corporate Google Apps account) to attach pictures in emails. That’s good enough for now, we suppose.

The screenshot feature is something that Apple has offered since the beginning on the iPhone and iPad, and is helpful for developers who want screenshots of their apps, journalists, etc. It’s much harder to do on Android.

Thanks to RIM co-CEO Mike Lazaridis for pointing this feature out last night at the PlayBook launch party.

